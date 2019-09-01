Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Rose While Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Position by $359,840 as Market Valuation Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 375,381 shares traded or 109.45% up from the average. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91 million for 32.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Com holds 379,221 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Connors Investor Svcs Inc owns 0.54% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 48,763 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co owns 1,200 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 14,565 shares. Trexquant Lp invested in 3,748 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 147,971 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martin Company Tn owns 55,354 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 17,484 shares. Bb&T accumulated 0.01% or 6,152 shares. Caxton Associate LP stated it has 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Arizona State Retirement System reported 62,938 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,383 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 1,298 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 57,399 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Omnicell, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 6.2% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Reckitt Benckiser, Omnicell, Ideanomics, and Eagle Bancorp and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares to 100,139 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 322,143 shares to 911,417 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 92,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY).