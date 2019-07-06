Titan Machinery (TITN) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Increased Position by $774,330 as Share Value Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery (TITN) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 149,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 672,982 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, down from 822,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Titan Machinery for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 126,918 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has declined 16.55% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 752,548 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 63,794 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,090 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 178,847 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 65,500 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd holds 6,010 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tributary Management Limited Com stated it has 5,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). National Asset Mgmt invested in 4,351 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Citigroup has 34,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 22,395 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 365,954 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 190,556 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc reported 0.02% stake. 1.86 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 989 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Rmb Cap Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Element Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 33,067 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 3,378 shares. Fmr Lc reported 1.01 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 36,860 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 32,685 shares.

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. TITN’s profit will be $7.32 million for 14.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,550.00% EPS growth.