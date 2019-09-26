Titan Machinery (TITN) Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Upped Position by $1.21 Million; Incyte (INCY) Market Valuation Rose While Sector Gamma As Has Lifted Holding by $4.42 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Titan Machinery (TITN) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 60,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 733,340 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.09M, up from 672,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Titan Machinery for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 54,055 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 52,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 313,893 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.67 million, up from 261,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 788,038 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON LILLY, INCYTE’S BARCITINIB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold TITN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 0.17% less from 16.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Ltd reported 0.05% stake. 12,756 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 731,266 shares. Prudential Financial owns 24,241 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 29,076 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,277 shares stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 202,400 shares. American Group holds 12,044 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 141,377 shares. 321,735 were reported by Kennedy Cap. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,870 shares.

More notable recent Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Titan Machinery Inc. to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended January 31, 2019 Results on March 27, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Titan Machinery, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Industries by 23,633 shares to 165,498 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,510 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 133,681 shares to 445,056 shares, valued at $30.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 42,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,198 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Incyte commences late-stage study of ruxolitinib in blotchy skin disorder – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Could Be a Big Year for Incyte – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Co has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 20,849 shares. World Asset owns 11,545 shares. Asset Mngmt One has 0.05% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 117,466 shares. 81,302 are owned by American Intl Group Inc. Creative Planning holds 10,346 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 13,986 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 761 shares stake. 9,079 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Ckw Fincl Gp holds 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 200 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.02% or 255,845 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 9 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings holds 125,272 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 7,218 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).