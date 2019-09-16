Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)’s Financial Results Comparing With HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) and HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery Inc. 18 0.26 N/A 0.60 34.51 HD Supply Holdings Inc. 41 1.06 N/A 2.30 17.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. HD Supply Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Titan Machinery Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Titan Machinery Inc. and HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.1% 9.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.12 beta means Titan Machinery Inc.’s volatility is 112.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, HD Supply Holdings Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Titan Machinery Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HD Supply Holdings Inc. are 2.1 and 1.1 respectively. HD Supply Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Machinery Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Titan Machinery Inc. and HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Titan Machinery Inc. has a 59.36% upside potential and an average target price of $24. Competitively the consensus target price of HD Supply Holdings Inc. is $43.8, which is potential 10.89% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Titan Machinery Inc. is looking more favorable than HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Machinery Inc. and HD Supply Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.8% and 97.9% respectively. About 1.6% of Titan Machinery Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Machinery Inc. -1.89% 0.88% 21.86% 12.66% 42.54% 57.72% HD Supply Holdings Inc. -0.05% 0.37% -11.26% -2.74% -6.47% 7.97%

For the past year Titan Machinery Inc. was more bullish than HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Summary

HD Supply Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Titan Machinery Inc.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. Its Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant products and services. The companyÂ’s Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebar, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.