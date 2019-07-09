Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Forms $19.40 Double Top; Alico (ALCO) Sentiment Is 0.71

Alico Inc (ALCO) investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 funds increased and opened new positions, while 21 sold and trimmed equity positions in Alico Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.09 million shares, down from 5.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Alico Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) formed double top with $20.56 target or 6.00% above today’s $19.40 share price. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has $430.37 million valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 203,326 shares traded or 33.08% up from the average. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has declined 16.55% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%

Towerview Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. for 92,000 shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp owns 160,810 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 140,451 shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Capital Corp has invested 0.26% in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,600 shares.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 4,043 shares traded. Alico, Inc. (ALCO) has declined 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $226.72 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. It has a 16.09 P/E ratio. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

