Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Forms $19.37 Double Top; Colony Group Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position

Colony Group Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 29.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 138,652 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)'s stock rose 10.40%. The Colony Group Llc holds 614,929 shares with $33.20 million value, up from 476,277 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $242.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) formed double top with $20.73 target or 7.00% above today's $19.37 share price. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has $429.70M valuation. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 126,918 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has declined 16.55% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.98% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Colony Group Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 6,940 shares to 10,576 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Midcap Spdr (MDY) stake by 41,617 shares and now owns 2,880 shares. Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 1.46% or 7.86 million shares in its portfolio. Flow Traders Us reported 4,840 shares. New Jersey-based Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kidder Stephen W has 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,150 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company reported 1.07% stake. Hilton Capital Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Com stated it has 206,557 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Mcgowan Asset holds 4,247 shares. Private Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.97% or 100,672 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 1.06M shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 134,676 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc accumulated 0% or 2,014 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,122 shares. 316,629 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Benin Corporation stated it has 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Titan Machinery Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs Incorporated holds 153,435 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 101,247 shares. Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 1.86 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 19,494 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd. Ingalls Snyder Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 16,949 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 206,944 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Citigroup reported 7,026 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 365,954 shares. Nordea Management Ab has 8,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 33,067 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 882 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 2,998 shares stake. Utd Service Automobile Association has 184,962 shares.