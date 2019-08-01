Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Nextdecade (NEXT) Shorts Decreased By 0.37%

Nextdecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) had a decrease of 0.37% in short interest. NEXT’s SI was 727,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.37% from 729,800 shares previously. With 43,900 avg volume, 17 days are for Nextdecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s short sellers to cover NEXT’s short positions. The SI to Nextdecade Corporation’s float is 9.07%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 6,362 shares traded. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) has declined 21.66% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXT News: 24/05/2018 – NextDecade Short-Interest Ratio Rises 413% to 47 Days; 07/03/2018 NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Names James MacTaggart Senior VP, LNG Marketing — Asia; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextDecade Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEXT); 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Appoints Key Marketing Personnel, Opens Offices in Singapore and Beijing

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter's $0.28 EPS. TITN's profit would be $7.32M giving it 15.51 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Titan Machinery Inc.'s analysts see 1,550.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 58,451 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management firm of land and floating LNG projects. The company has market cap of $545.05 million. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Titan Machinery Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 293,365 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 67,079 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Mgmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.12% or 324,952 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 262,467 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 128,654 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability owns 16,949 shares. Amg National Tru Bancorporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 55,874 shares. One Trading L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 12,756 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 1,521 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 2,998 shares.

