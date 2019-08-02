Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. TITN’s profit would be $7.32 million giving it 15.15 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Titan Machinery Inc.’s analysts see 1,550.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 95,248 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%

Among 5 analysts covering Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharma had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. SunTrust initiated it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 26. See Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) latest ratings:

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $443.68 million. It operates through three divisions: Agriculture, Construction, and International. It has a 33.39 P/E ratio. The firm sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Titan Machinery Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% stake. Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. 10,490 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 863,216 shares. Zacks Invest invested in 0.01% or 18,809 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company has 4,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Axa invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Essex Ltd reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Eagle Boston invested in 26,347 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity. $4.13 million worth of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) was sold by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Daiwa Group Inc holds 0% or 126 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.01% or 15,868 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 535,173 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 227,088 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 10,260 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 14,160 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Millennium Management Lc invested 0.01% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Citigroup reported 7,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 106,279 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 20,255 shares.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $257.00 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.