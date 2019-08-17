Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Shareholder Victory Capital Management Increased Stake; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Declined, Bb&T Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding by $649,944

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 9,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 328,798 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 338,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 57.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 93,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 256,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 162,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 305,115 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 9,048 shares to 21,839 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 20,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 12,256 shares. North Star Inv stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). California-based Tiemann Advsr Llc has invested 0.27% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bell Bancshares has 0.53% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 51,345 are owned by Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Llc. 1St Source National Bank has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Lc stated it has 22,227 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 100,200 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co holds 359 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation owns 0.26% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 84,073 shares. Cibc Corporation reported 296,551 shares stake. Citigroup owns 457,917 shares. 114,299 are held by Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York accumulated 20,236 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 28,971 shares to 169,664 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 161,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,666 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $422,702 activity.