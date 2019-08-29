Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Boosted Position; Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Boosted Thor Inds (THO) Position

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 1955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 255,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 268,273 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 13,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 381,083 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 654,147 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $526,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 19,901 shares. 63,302 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0% or 9,135 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 37,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 17,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 660,205 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,500 shares. Grace And White invested in 0.54% or 381,917 shares. 16,164 are held by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 7,204 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 164,390 shares. D E Shaw And Co reported 459,029 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited has 0.22% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 184,930 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,465 shares to 85,138 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 43,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,591 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 8,016 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 35,518 shares in its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 174,150 shares. First Trust LP holds 148,312 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,449 shares. Paragon Capital invested in 0.2% or 5,320 shares. Citigroup reported 96,887 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 112,637 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 36,122 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 9,933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd has 4,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 141,325 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

