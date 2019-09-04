Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Share Value Declined While Leucadia National Has Trimmed by $1.08 Million Its Holding; As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Hikari Tsushin Has Increased Its Stake

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 6.17M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 215,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The hedge fund held 24,290 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145,000, down from 239,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 248,905 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa holds 46,573 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1,528 shares. Kistler owns 0.53% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,415 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 44,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,797 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Co has 4,310 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 81,951 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1.03 million shares. Old Point Tru & Services N A accumulated 16,083 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank has 13,242 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) invested in 46,738 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department has 13,670 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Burt Wealth has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,135 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity.

Analysts await Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Titan International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation has 101,921 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.04% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Rutabaga Ma holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 1.00M shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.17% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). The Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 41,417 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 78,717 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 340,598 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Jefferies Fincl Inc accumulated 24,290 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 240,311 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 17,968 shares.