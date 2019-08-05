Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lifted Position; As Tesla (TSLA) Shares Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 248,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 785,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 427,988 shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 90.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 14,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 15,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $229.08. About 4.88 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Tesla Bonds, Down to 86 Cents, Start to Flash Warning Signals; 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 24/04/2018 – Pre-ordering Five Tesla Semis, City Furniture is First Furniture Retailer in U.S. To Announce it’s Adding the All-Electric; 12/03/2018 – LA Times: Tesla temporarily suspended Model 3 production in late February; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – KATE PEARSON APPOINTED NEW DIRECTOR OF FIELD DELIVERY OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 10/05/2018 – Tesla video teases unnamed vehicle under a sheet, and new Roadster accelerating; 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts from suppliers to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Earnings: Vows Profit by Next Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – FALCON 9 ROCKET LAUNCH CARRYING NASA’S TESS SATELLITE RESCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY – SPACEX

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

