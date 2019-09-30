Titan Intl Ill Com (TWI) Position Boosted by Grace & White Inc; Old West Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Novagold Resources (NG) by $334,405 as Stock Price Rose

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill Com (TWI) by 48.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 184,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 566,430 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 381,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.745. About 242,525 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 950,045 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 2.57M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 248,722 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 213,445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Lc Ma has invested 3.05% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 618,902 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 76,179 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 21,884 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 92,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 930,850 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). 17,261 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. First Manhattan stated it has 553,235 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Titan International (TWI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Construction Partners leads industrial gainers; Apogee Enterprises tops losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Titan International, Hamilton Beach Brands, and Barnes & Noble Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Titan International and Unifi among gainers; Hebron Technology only loser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58M and $437.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 448,570 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhx Media Ltd by 917,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).