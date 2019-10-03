Titan International (TWI) Stake Has Raised by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc; Zix (ZIXI) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Decreased Stake by $4.57 Million as Valuation Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 507,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 50,049 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 557,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 153,421 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 84.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 16,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 35,404 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.13M, up from 19,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 79,789 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Mhr Fund Limited Liability reported 8.01 million shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. 17,500 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,868 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Us Commercial Bank De invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 3,947 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 8,140 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 77,220 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 35,404 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 577,288 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $191.87B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 24,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,452 shares, and cut its stake in Nexpoint Residential.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dhi Group Inc by 581,120 shares to 3.85M shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc by 133,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00M for 18.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

