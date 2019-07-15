Titan International (TWI) Share Price Declined While Fishman Jay A LTD Increased Position by $229.51 Million; Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Columbia Asset Management Increased Position by $357,730

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 38,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82 billion, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 64,208 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 64.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 3,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.11. About 12.59 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 19/03/2018 – Google courts game developers with expanded services lineup; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA- IN JULY 2016 GSR ASKED FIRM TO VERIFY DATA WAS DELETED; IN AUG, TOOK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GSR; IN NOV, REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH GSR; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 26/03/2018 – Android phone users have noticed that Facebook has saved a virtual trove of their personal call data for years:; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data-leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 22/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the matter Wednesday, in an apology tour

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. 750 shares valued at $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa reported 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Narwhal Mngmt stated it has 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polar Asset Mngmt Partners holds 227,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.55% or 226,061 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co owns 608 shares. 7,440 are held by Benin Mgmt Corp. Oppenheimer Co owns 214,012 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 272,279 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 26,529 shares. Burns J W Inc has 16,954 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bamco New York invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 31,855 are held by Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) a Better Buy Than Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Seachange Sees Biggest Gain – Investing News Network” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vanguard Information Technology ETF a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt Com holds 12,460 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 2,300 shares. Aperio Lc accumulated 0% or 13,084 shares. Jefferies Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 24,290 shares. 48,700 are held by Us Bancorporation De. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 41,104 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 65,613 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 318,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 184,930 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 491,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 37,000 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 7,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Inc owns 4.04 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 20,279 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 580,185 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 792 shares to 27,584 shares, valued at $4.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. A by 78 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,049 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Titan International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare names top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Pepsico, Arista Networks, Titan International, Northern Dynasty Minerals, Aduro Biotech, and Corning â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.