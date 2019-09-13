Titan International (TWI) Holding Lifted by Fishman Jay A Ltd; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Raised Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $354,270; Share Price Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 1,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,870 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80M, up from 28,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $278.02. About 2.96M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 27,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91B, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 300,143 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 50,490 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 82,616 shares. New York-based Prelude Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Art Ltd Com reported 35,759 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 211,542 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Limited Liability Ma accumulated 3.05% or 2.18 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.09 million shares. 125,076 were accumulated by Telemus Ltd Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 17,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mhr Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.95% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Grace And White Inc Ny holds 566,430 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0% or 78,777 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 500 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 60,000 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 16,829 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 980 shares to 113,780 shares, valued at $23.39 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,530 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. C.

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Titan International and Unifi among gainers; Hebron Technology only loser – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Titan International, Hamilton Beach Brands, and Barnes & Noble Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Titan International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $526,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 59,594 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 6,583 shares. Bluestein R H reported 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,852 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schroder Management Gp stated it has 1.18M shares. 37,670 were accumulated by Middleton & Inc Ma. Alphamark Llc reported 2,321 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 44,178 shares. 3.92M were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Service holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,625 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,253 shares. British Columbia Investment has 0.38% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.2% stake.