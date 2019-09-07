Titan International Inc. (TWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) have been rivals in the Farm & Construction Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International Inc. 5 0.09 N/A -0.17 0.00 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -0.67 0.00

Demonstrates Titan International Inc. and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% -23.9% -14.5%

Risk & Volatility

Titan International Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Titan International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. are 1.9 and 0.5 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of Titan International Inc. shares and 4.1% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Titan International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan International Inc. -6.44% -18.88% -44.66% -32.01% -63.27% -18.88% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 1.9% -0.59% -6.94% -0.76% -23.09% 1.9%

For the past year Titan International Inc. has -18.88% weaker performance while Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has 1.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Titan International Inc. beats Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also provides its products for various types of off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment comprising skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it manufactures bias and light truck tires; and provides products for all-terrain vehicles, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as offers brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels worldwide. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.