Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Reaches $4.63 After 9.00% Down Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Genus plc (LON:GNS)

The stock of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.265 during the last trading session, reaching $4.625. About 144,352 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $277.50 million company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $4.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TWI worth $24.98 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Genus PLC (LON:GNS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Genus PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, January 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, January 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Peel Hunt. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The stock of Genus plc (LON:GNS) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. See Genus plc (LON:GNS) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 2685.00 Initiates Starts

17/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2750.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2800.00 New Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.23% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2642. About 102,458 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Genus plc (LON:GNS) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Genus plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the application of quantitative genetics and biotechnology for animal breeding in the porcine and bovine sectors. The company has market cap of 1.72 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells sows, boars, and semen under the PIC name to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production.

Analysts await Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.02 per share. TWI’s profit will be $9.00 million for 7.71 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Titan International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 650.00% EPS growth.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $277.50 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.