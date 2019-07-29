Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Reaches $3.75 Yearly Low; Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Redwood Trust had 3 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) latest ratings:

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $17.5 Initiates Coverage On

04/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Outperform Upgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

The stock of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.56 target or 5.00% below today’s $3.75 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $225.00 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $3.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.25M less. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 124,023 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $225.00 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Titan International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust owns 646,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 14,227 shares. 101,921 were reported by Telemus Cap Lc. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Indexiq Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 37,383 shares. 459,029 were accumulated by D E Shaw Inc. Geode Capital Ltd reported 580,185 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 120,221 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 23,409 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 77,641 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grace And White Inc New York, a New York-based fund reported 381,917 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0% or 3,947 shares.

Analysts await Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.02 per share. TWI’s profit will be $9.00M for 6.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Titan International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 650.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 199,280 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.