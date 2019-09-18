Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Reaches $3.09 After 5.00% Down Move; Covington Investment Advisors Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 40.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 13,195 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Covington Investment Advisors Inc holds 19,553 shares with $3.41M value, down from 32,748 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $119.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $166.27. About 524,691 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

The stock of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 173,648 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23CThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $185.91M company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TWI worth $9.30M less.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 14.12% above currents $166.27 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $183 target. Citigroup maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18700 target.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.68 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $185.91 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity. 36,463 shares were bought by TAYLOR MAURICE M JR, worth $104,018 on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Titan International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Titan International, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.