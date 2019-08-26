Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Reaches $2.49 After 7.00% Down Move; Zoetis Has 1.18 Sentiment

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 368 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 313 reduced and sold their positions in Zoetis Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 414.06 million shares, down from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Zoetis Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 20 to 23 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 257 Increased: 274 New Position: 94.

The stock of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 289,009 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERNThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $156.53M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $2.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TWI worth $10.96M less.

The stock increased 2.06% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.6. About 487,657 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. – The Value And Price Relationship Appears Unhealthy – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.98 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 44.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 10.67% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. for 372,925 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 221,678 shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 6.38% invested in the company for 45,000 shares. The Singapore-based Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 6.13% in the stock. Blackhill Capital Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 335,766 shares.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $156.53 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

