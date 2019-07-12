Titan International, Inc. (TWI) EPS Estimated At $0.15; Shorts at Regional Management (RM) Lowered By 4.31%

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 650.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. TWI’s profit would be $9.00 million giving it 6.92 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Titan International, Inc.’s analysts see 650.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 259,492 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) had a decrease of 4.31% in short interest. RM’s SI was 519,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.31% from 542,600 shares previously. With 29,400 avg volume, 18 days are for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)’s short sellers to cover RM’s short positions. The SI to Regional Management Corp’s float is 5.42%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 34,491 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 31.23% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.66% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Regional Management Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 26,840 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 84,162 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 816 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated reported 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Blackrock Inc accumulated 941,766 shares. State Street accumulated 184,506 shares. Sun Life reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Wedge Mngmt L L P Nc holds 0.02% or 73,174 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 11,510 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). First Advsrs Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.49 million activity. 62,155 shares valued at $1.49M were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Friday, May 24.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $317.47 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 9.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $249.00 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.