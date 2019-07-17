Titan International Inc. (TWI) and Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Contrasting side by side

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) and Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) are two firms in the Farm & Construction Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International Inc. 5 0.16 N/A -0.17 0.00 Terex Corporation 31 0.42 N/A 1.71 17.36

Table 1 highlights Titan International Inc. and Terex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Terex Corporation 0.00% -0.4% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Titan International Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Terex Corporation has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Titan International Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Terex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Terex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Titan International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Titan International Inc. and Terex Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Terex Corporation 1 5 1 2.14

Titan International Inc. has a 132.02% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10. Terex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36.29 consensus target price and a 18.21% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Titan International Inc. seems more appealing than Terex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.3% of Titan International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.6% of Terex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.84% of Titan International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Terex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan International Inc. -5.05% -19.79% -3.83% -27.21% -53.57% 13.09% Terex Corporation -6.07% -9.42% -7.67% -2.2% -28.09% 7.8%

For the past year Titan International Inc. has stronger performance than Terex Corporation

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also provides its products for various types of off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment comprising skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it manufactures bias and light truck tires; and provides products for all-terrain vehicles, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as offers brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names. The Cranes segment designs, manufactures, services, refurbishes, and markets mobile telescopic, tower, lattice boom crawler, lattice boom truck, utility equipment, and truck-mounted cranes, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Demag brand names. The MP segment designs, manufactures, and markets crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks, concrete pavers, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, and CBI brand names, as well as the Terex name in conjunction with certain historic brand names. The company also provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. It serves the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utility, and quarrying and mining industries. Terex Corporation was founded in 1925 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.