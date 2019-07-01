Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Analysts See $0.15 EPS; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 17.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 56,500 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock declined 5.78%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 385,255 shares with $12.52M value, up from 328,755 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $16.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 2.43M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 650.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. TWI’s profit would be $9.00M giving it 7.63 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Titan International, Inc.’s analysts see 650.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.44% or $0.315 during the last trading session, reaching $4.575. About 212,949 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Titan International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Jefferies Grp Incorporated stated it has 24,290 shares. Indexiq Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 9,135 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 90,000 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Investment Lc has 0.02% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 388,905 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 36,711 shares. Shell Asset Management Co reported 95,921 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 56,316 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 37,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 41,417 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 164,390 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 1,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $274.50 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Mgmt accumulated 156,043 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 94,410 shares. Hartford Invest Co invested in 0.05% or 49,493 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Lc holds 1,937 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 57,056 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company invested in 0.07% or 88,031 shares. Brookmont Mngmt stated it has 6,796 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited accumulated 30,758 shares. 211,342 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Management. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 201,531 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Group stated it has 0.9% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Maverick Cap Limited reported 147,980 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 672,321 shares. Prudential Fin has 1.60 million shares. Zacks Inv stated it has 388,097 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 5 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 2 by RBC Capital Markets.