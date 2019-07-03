Tirschwell & Loewy Holds Stake in Ilumina (ILMN); White Pine Investment Co Boosted Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 2.06 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 26/04/2018 – LUV PREFERS ORGANIC GROWTH, WOULD LOOK AT M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines fatality after engine failure; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ACCELERATING INSPECTION PROGRAM ON CFM56 FAMILY; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.82. About 538,925 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based White Pine Com has invested 3.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 27,674 shares. Regions holds 5,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.27% or 252,050 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,796 shares. British Columbia Inv accumulated 100,150 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 306,879 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Glendon Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 97,387 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney reported 100,123 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 139,000 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability has 1.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 500,994 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fdx Advsr Inc reported 4,689 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 109,057 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Regent Lc accumulated 0.23% or 2,270 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 39,080 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 7,800 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0.02% or 168 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has 0.77% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Nicholas Investment Ptnrs LP has 14,618 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 50 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,230 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.11% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Broderick Brian C reported 13,204 shares stake. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 0.01% stake.