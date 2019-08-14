Tirschwell & Loewy Has Lowered By $406,875 Its Tiffany (TIF) Holding; WEALTH MINERALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (WMLLF) Shorts Raised By 985%

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) had an increase of 985% in short interest. WMLLF’s SI was 43,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 985% from 4,000 shares previously. With 166,100 avg volume, 0 days are for WEALTH MINERALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)’s short sellers to cover WMLLF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.0054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3149. About 81,900 shares traded. Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased Tiffany (TIF) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 3,875 shares as Tiffany (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Tirschwell & Loewy Inc holds 327,555 shares with $34.57M value, down from 331,430 last quarter. Tiffany now has $10.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 1.71 million shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico, Peru, and Canada. The company has market cap of $42.56 million. It explores for lithium, precious metals, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily holds option agreements to acquire interests in various lithium projects, including the exploration concessions covering the Salar de Aguas Calientes Norte, and portions of the Salar de Pujsa and Salar de Quisquiro in Chile.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $90 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 25.60% above currents $87.84 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of TIF in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 25.