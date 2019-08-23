Tirschwell & Loewy Has Upped Its Position in Ilumina (ILMN) by $3.55 Million as Share Price Declined; Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Lear (LEA) Stake by $544,995; Stock Price Declined

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $8.7 during the last trading session, reaching $279.88. About 695,152 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 4,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 18,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 22,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.49. About 310,899 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 69,628 shares to 73,227 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 273,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $239.20 million for 6.76 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

