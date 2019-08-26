Tirschwell & Loewy Has Decreased Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Stake by $490,984 as Stock Were Volatile; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Increased Holding

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 507,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77 million, down from 516,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 1.32M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98M, up from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 1.79 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Co has 20,286 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Lc reported 135,867 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assocs invested 0.93% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Highstreet Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,521 shares. 1,976 were accumulated by Round Table Services Lc. Kwmg Ltd Llc invested in 66 shares. Homrich & Berg has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,003 shares. 136,410 are owned by Boston Private Wealth. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 34,832 were accumulated by Of Oklahoma. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 287,114 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 5,420 shares. Zacks Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Doliver Advisors Lp holds 2,691 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8.60M shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 676,313 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

