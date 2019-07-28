Tirschwell & Loewy Trimmed Position in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by $490,984 as Shares Were Volatile; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $2.96 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.04M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 507,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77 million, down from 516,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 1.05 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com accumulated 283,696 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). S&Co holds 346,620 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Wexford Ltd Partnership holds 1.98% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 1.24 million shares. State Street Corporation owns 7.51 million shares. Redwood Invs Limited Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 282,982 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.17M shares. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 54,997 shares. 806,198 are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Serv Company Ma. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 82,921 shares. Legal And General Pcl reported 685,652 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 981,488 shares.