Tirschwell & Loewy Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Raised Standard Motor Products (SMP) Position by $2.72 Million; Market Value Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14M, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 24,652 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20 million, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 759,239 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,650 shares to 176,650 shares, valued at $27.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SMP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes.

