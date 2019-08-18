Tirschwell & Loewy Trimmed Position in Tiffany (TIF) by $406,875; Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Stake in Atlantic Pwr (AT) by $2.88 Million as Shares Rose

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 327,555 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, down from 331,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.64 million shares traded or 60.04% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 228,852 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 700 are held by Cypress Capital Management Limited (Wy). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 17,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Walthausen & Lc accumulated 1.37M shares. Globeflex Lp stated it has 0.05% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 25,456 shares. Northern Corp reported 0% stake. 492,864 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company owns 16,680 shares. Bailard reported 58,600 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Moreover, Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 587 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 10,898 shares. 71,100 are held by Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Co.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 584,601 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 124,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).