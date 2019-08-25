Tirschwell & Loewy Decreased Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $499,800 as Share Value Rose; Ls Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $339,696 as Market Value Declined

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 356,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.15M, down from 364,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20 million, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38 million shares traded or 80.56% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,300 are held by Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sigma Planning invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 1,462 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.28% or 110,904 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 16,618 shares. Scout Investments Inc accumulated 97,145 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Westpac Banking owns 129,680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 2,349 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il accumulated 0.09% or 7,205 shares. Franklin Resource owns 9.01 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Baillie Gifford holds 0.04% or 374,305 shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Analog Devices and Badger Meter – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.15M were reported by Conning. Cap Mngmt Assoc owns 16,383 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 38,245 shares. 68,191 are held by Heritage Wealth. Evanson Asset Management Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,280 shares. 18,373 were reported by Opus Capital Lc. Parsec Management has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.92% or 10.62 million shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Planning Advsrs Llc owns 34,262 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Management Co holds 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 765,721 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc owns 8,155 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 15,595 shares. White Pine Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 12,944 shares in its portfolio.