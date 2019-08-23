Tirschwell & Loewy Increases Holding in Convetrus (HSIC); Kirby (KEX) Market Value Rose While Tygh Capital Management Boosted Position by $2.96 Million

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Convetrus (HSIC) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 69,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 265,730 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 196,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Convetrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 495,200 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirby Corporation (KEX) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 39,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 130,006 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 90,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 192,971 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 25,201 shares to 42,391 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,920 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Co stated it has 38,311 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. The New York-based Oppenheimer Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Comerica Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 34,889 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 23,817 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability holds 145,892 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance accumulated 0.02% or 103,941 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Ltd has 0.07% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 101 shares. Amg National Bancorp stated it has 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 5,116 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Tygh Capital Mngmt holds 1.72% or 130,006 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

