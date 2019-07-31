Tirschwell & Loewy Trimmed Its Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) as Stock Value Rose; Hni (HNI) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $367,200 as Valuation Declined

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20 million, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 464,371 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,752 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 45,389 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has risen 1.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.70; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CORPORATION CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 5 TO 8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.40 TO $2.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.54, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees Full-Year Organic Sales Up 5%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HNI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 28C-38C, EST., EST. 56C; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Askren Expects to Retire as CEO and Chairman No Later Than Dec 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 4,660 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Polar Llp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Indiana-based Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 17,017 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,680 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,339 shares. 120,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 63,200 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 2,330 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Eastern Bancshares invested in 142,672 shares. 2,434 were accumulated by Finemark Savings Bank. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 68,022 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 24.54 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “SunTrust, Cautious on Semiconductors Due to Trade Issues, Has 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harmonic, Analog, GOL, JetBlue and AZUL highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold HNI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.12 million shares or 2.92% less from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 96,423 shares. Art Llc owns 11,752 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 22,268 shares in its portfolio. 2,800 were accumulated by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 56,952 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc stated it has 54,365 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 9,509 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 162,272 shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Principal Financial reported 667,401 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 4,185 shares. D E Shaw owns 113,753 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 7,662 shares.

More notable recent HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HNI Corp Stock Plummeted Tuesday – The Motley Fool” on October 24, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HNI Corporation Releases 2018 Social Responsibility Report – Business Wire” published on February 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HNI Corporation Announces New Chief Executive Officer – PR Newswire” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Be Disappointed With Their 83% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HNI Corporation (HNI) CEO Jeff Lorenger on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Analysts await HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 21.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.9 per share. HNI’s profit will be $47.24M for 8.01 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by HNI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.84% EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9,300 shares to 40,211 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 40,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).