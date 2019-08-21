Tirschwell & Loewy Has Cut Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) as Share Value Rose; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 115.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 88,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 76,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 47.65M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – BUYOUT FIRM WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA, NOMURA TO SEEK BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20M, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $110.29. About 2.26 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,298 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tirschwell Loewy accumulated 324,896 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 7.32 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Chevy Chase invested in 0.15% or 307,302 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership reported 202,275 shares. 10,601 are held by Argent Communication. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd stated it has 3,056 shares. Piedmont Invest accumulated 10,161 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,212 shares to 328,864 shares, valued at $36.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,898 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).