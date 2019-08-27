Tirschwell & Loewy Lowered Its Stake in Biogeninc. (BIIB) by $517,312; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $791,740 as Stock Rose

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Biogeninc. (BIIB) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 63,141 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, down from 65,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Biogeninc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $220.37. About 876,893 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 34.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 12,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 49,619 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 36,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 10.98M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.98 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7,095 shares to 38,408 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc by 311,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).

