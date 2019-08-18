Tirschwell & Loewy Has Trimmed Its Tiffany (TIF) Stake by $406,875; Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $1.45 Million

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 327,555 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, down from 331,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.74M shares traded or 66.09% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 166.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 8,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 13,309 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48 million for 19.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Tiffany & Co.â€™s (NYSE:TIF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Atlantic Equities Upgrades Tiffany Following Big Sell-Off – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $56.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 20,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,734 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).