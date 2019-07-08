Tirschwell & Loewy Upped Ilumina (ILMN) Holding; Baupost Group Has Boosted Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $4.91 Million

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $374.44. About 183,218 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63 million, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 196,159 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Grp Inc Lc reported 3.36% stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,900 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 3 shares stake. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.41% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Choate Investment invested in 1,470 shares. 8,530 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp Inc (Ca) owns 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 168 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.5% stake. First Mercantile Tru Commerce holds 2,831 shares. First Tru LP reported 475,706 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by FLATLEY JAY T. 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tocqueville Asset Lp accumulated 21,925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maverick Limited reported 870,764 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 545,911 shares. Alps owns 110,257 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 255,043 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.28M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 57,700 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 95,520 shares stake. American Group has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 160,498 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 25,709 shares.