Tiptree (TIPT) to pay $0.04 on Aug 26, 2019; Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Tillys (TLYS) Holding By $376,354

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) is expected to pay $0.04 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Tiptree Inc's current price of $6.56 translates into 0.61% yield. Tiptree Inc's dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 14,556 shares traded. Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) has risen 1.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Tillys Inc (TLYS) stake by 38.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc analyzed 34,214 shares as Tillys Inc (TLYS)'s stock declined 31.12%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 55,137 shares with $614,000 value, down from 89,351 last quarter. Tillys Inc now has $243.02M valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 120,605 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $226.49 million. It operates through three divisions: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. It has a 58.57 P/E ratio. The firm provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity. On Tuesday, March 19 the insider Henry Michael bought $28,683.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.99M for 10.15 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.