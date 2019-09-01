Tiptree Inc. (TIPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) have been rivals in the Life Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree Inc. 6 0.34 N/A -0.14 0.00 Torchmark Corporation 87 0.00 N/A 6.32 14.46

In table 1 we can see Tiptree Inc. and Torchmark Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiptree Inc. and Torchmark Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2% Torchmark Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.01 shows that Tiptree Inc. is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Torchmark Corporation’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tiptree Inc. and Torchmark Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Torchmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Torchmark Corporation’s potential downside is -2.38% and its average target price is $86.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tiptree Inc. and Torchmark Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 79.5%. Tiptree Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Torchmark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18% Torchmark Corporation 0.48% 0.21% 4.59% 10.28% 3.57% 22.53%

For the past year Tiptree Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Torchmark Corporation.

Summary

Torchmark Corporation beats Tiptree Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities segments. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, long-term care, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, Internet, television, and magazine distribution channels. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.