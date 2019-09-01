Tiptree Inc. (TIPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) and China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Life Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree Inc. 6 0.34 N/A -0.14 0.00 China Life Insurance Company Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.29 43.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiptree Inc. and China Life Insurance Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tiptree Inc. and China Life Insurance Company Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2% China Life Insurance Company Limited 0.00% 3.6% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree Inc. has a -0.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. China Life Insurance Company Limited on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.8% of Tiptree Inc. shares and 1.2% of China Life Insurance Company Limited shares. Insiders held 24% of Tiptree Inc. shares. Competitively, 68.8% are China Life Insurance Company Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18% China Life Insurance Company Limited -2.6% 0.95% -9.39% 5.46% 0.87% 21.45%

For the past year Tiptree Inc. was more bullish than China Life Insurance Company Limited.

Summary

China Life Insurance Company Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tiptree Inc.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.