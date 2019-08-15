Tiptree Inc. (TIPT)’s Executive Chairman Michael Barnes Paid for 7,982 Shares of the Company; IMPACT FUSION INTERNATIONAL (IFUS) Sellers Increased By 33.23% Their Shorts

IMPACT FUSION INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:IFUS) had an increase of 33.23% in short interest. IFUS’s SI was 166,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.23% from 124,600 shares previously. With 255,300 avg volume, 1 days are for IMPACT FUSION INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:IFUS)’s short sellers to cover IFUS’s short positions. It closed at $0.001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tiptree Financial (Class A) (TIPT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tiptree Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Tiptree Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Trade amounting to roughly $52,198 U.S. Dollars was revealed in a document submitted to the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2019. According to which, Michael Barnes, the Executive Chairman of Tiptree Inc also an insider of the ‘s company had purchased a total of 7,982 shares – ( at $6.5 of a share ). He also obtained 7,118 shares that are worth about $46,386 USD in the last 30 days. Currently, Mr. Michael, holds 8.10 million shares, which accounts for 23.45% of Tiptree Inc’s market capitalization.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $227.18 million. The Company’s Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It has a 58.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 242 shares traded. Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) has risen 1.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TIPT News: 10/04/2018 – Tiptree to 100% Own Tiptree Operating Co, Operating Subsidiary That Holds All of Tiptree’s Consolidated Subsidiaries; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES THAT INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS WILL BE MADE AT 99.0% OF PAR; 10/04/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AFTER REORGANIZATION MERGER, TFP WILL CEASE TO EXIST AND TIPTREE WILL OWN 100% OF TIPTREE OPERATING COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Tiptree 1Q Rev $148.1M; 10/04/2018 – TIPTREE INC – UNDER DEAL, TFP WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO TIPTREE WITH TIPTREE CONTINUING AS SURVIVING COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $47 MLN BY CERTAIN OF LENDERS TO UNIT; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER SHARE, AS EXCHANGED, OF $10.59, UP 4.3% COMPARED TO $10.15 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Fortegra Establishes European Subsidiary in Malta; 12/04/2018 – TIPTREE | TIPTREE FINL PARTNERS, L.P.: REPORTS ACTIVE STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Tiptree Simplifies Corporate Structure