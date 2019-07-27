Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) is a company in the Life Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tiptree Inc. has 42.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.69% institutional ownership for its competitors. 23.5% of Tiptree Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.69% of all Life Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tiptree Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree Inc. 0.00% 1.10% 0.20% Industry Average 7.53% 13.13% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tiptree Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 1.10B 14.60B 14.81

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tiptree Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.06

The competitors have a potential upside of 56.10%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tiptree Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiptree Inc. 5.15% -3.31% -1.92% 6.61% -3.46% 9.66% Industry Average 1.97% 6.14% 12.90% 21.93% 36.93% 17.01%

For the past year Tiptree Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree Inc. is 96.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.04. Competitively, Tiptree Inc.’s competitors are 15.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Tiptree Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tiptree Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.