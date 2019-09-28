Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree Inc. 7 0.00 22.36M -0.14 0.00 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 23 0.60 89.48M 3.13 8.23

Demonstrates Tiptree Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree Inc. 320,343,839.54% 1.1% 0.2% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 392,628,345.77% 11.2% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree Inc. has a -0.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Tiptree Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s potential upside is 20.56% and its consensus target price is $29.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.8% of Tiptree Inc. shares and 95.3% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares. 24% are Tiptree Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company -2.75% -5.7% -11.03% -15.69% -28.25% -7.66%

For the past year Tiptree Inc. has 22.18% stronger performance while American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has -7.66% weaker performance.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company beats on 10 of the 11 factors Tiptree Inc.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.