Timucuan Asset Management Upped Hexcel (HXL) Stake by $500,733; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Has Cut Position by $348,327 as Shares Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 138,264 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 145,525 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64M, down from 147,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 29.90 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,508 were accumulated by Ltd Liability Company. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 15,901 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Bryn Mawr invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Fred Alger Management Incorporated owns 45,662 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Etrade Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 37,571 are held by Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 5,471 shares. Mufg Americas owns 175 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp reported 470,980 shares. 31,619 were reported by Advisers Limited Liability Company. Cibc Asset Management reported 3,205 shares. Vigilant invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Van Eck Fds by 196,980 shares to 942,238 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).