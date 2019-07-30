Timucuan Asset Management Upped By $2.88 Million Its Patrick Industries (PATK) Holding; Gorman Rupp Co (GRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 53 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 43 sold and reduced stock positions in Gorman Rupp Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 13.69 million shares, down from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gorman Rupp Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 40 Increased: 31 New Position: 22.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) stake by 640% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 64,000 shares as Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)’s stock rose 4.69%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 74,000 shares with $3.35 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Patrick Industries Inc now has $1.09B valuation. The stock increased 3.61% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 76,787 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PATK in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,291 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) or 2,500 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 57,959 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Comm Bankshares reported 10,293 shares stake. Brant Point Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 5,808 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) or 7,965 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) or 5,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Parkside Commercial Bank & holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.04% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 30.45 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company owns 46,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com reported 131,593 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 51,684 shares.

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dismal RV Segment Stymies Patrick – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PATK vs. CBPX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast on July 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/18/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $872.42 million. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications.

