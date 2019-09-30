Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) by $2.79 Million; Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Boosted Position by $3.43 Million as Share Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 845,476 shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 31,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 83,452 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, up from 52,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 279,557 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – AFFIRMING PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND FULL-YEAR EPS; 23/03/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 35,953 shares to 193,128 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 53,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,876 shares, and cut its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Prweb.com with their article: “ISONASâ„¢ Delivers a Smart Access Control Solution For â€œThe Ringâ€; Creates a Powerful Integrated Ecosystem At Unique Coworking Space In The Sunshine State – PR Web” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allegion: Schlage® Introduces First-Ever WiFi Enabled Deadbolt to Work with Key by Amazon, Ring Devices – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allegion Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Allegion plc’s (NYSE:ALLE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold ALLE shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.3% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) or 780,290 shares. 7,732 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Synovus reported 208 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,147 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.02% or 43,814 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) or 1,900 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.06% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 128,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Incorporated stated it has 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Moreover, Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd has 0.04% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Financial invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Horizon Invests Ltd Com holds 5,150 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% or 58,526 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 6,397 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 8,643 shares. Ironwood Investment Limited stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Raymond James And Assocs has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 93,279 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,993 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 20 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 86 shares. 1.05 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Ameriprise Financial reported 149,697 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Limited Com holds 19,455 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 43,693 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 59,799 shares. Oberndorf William E has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).