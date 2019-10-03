Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Its Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holding by $5.54 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined While American Research & Management Has Boosted Holding by $770,636

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 415,832 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15,864 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 11,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 2.27M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95 million for 8.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $354,364 activity. On Friday, July 12 Inglis John C bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 600 shares.

