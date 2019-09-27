Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) as Market Valuation Rose; New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Cut by $305,800

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 419,520 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $129.48. About 6.37 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 137,139 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 51,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

