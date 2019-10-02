Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $1.18 Million; Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Stock Price Rose While Continental Advisors Lowered by $318,834 Its Stake

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 11.27 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 106,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 778,505 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, down from 884,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 1,932 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 894,230 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $134.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 51,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 13,263 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Founders Mngmt Llc owns 12,545 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 854,247 shares. Eagle Capital Limited Com reported 33.44M shares. Koshinski Asset owns 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,939 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability invested in 5,971 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fort LP invested in 8,226 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.29% or 4.98 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 5.25M shares. Auxier Asset reported 106,106 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.38% or 75,388 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). E&G Advisors LP holds 1.01% or 55,974 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Financial Group has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pathstone Family Office Limited holds 0.12% or 24,566 shares.

Analysts await Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CPSS’s profit will be $2.03M for 9.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 84,215 shares to 115,715 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAH).

